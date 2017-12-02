Suicide bombers strike again, kill 13, wound 53 in Biu Borno

The Police in Borno on Saturday said that 13 persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack at Biu Market in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the confirmation in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Isuku said 53 persons sustained injuries while the two female suicide bombers were also killed.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 11:40 am on Saturday, when a female suicide bomber infiltrated the market and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) strapped to her body.

Mr. Isuku said one other bomber detonated the explosive outside the crowded market and killed herself.

“Today Dec. 2, at about 11:40 hours, two female suicide bombers infiltrated and gained entry into Biu town, in Biu Local Government Area.

“One of the bombers detonated IED strapped to her body within the main market, while the other one detonated outside the market square.

“So far, a total of 13 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions, while 53 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

The police spokesman disclosed that the corpses were evacuated while the injured were referred to the General Hospital, Biu.

Mr. Isuku said that police patrol and EOD teams were deployed to sanitise the scene of the attack, noting that normalcy has been restored in the area. (NAN)