Village head, son murdered

The police in Gombe have confirmed the murder of a village head and his son in the state.

Adamu Garba, the head of Tula Chiefdom in Daktibe Jaligo village, and his son were murdered in the early hours of Wednesday by yet to be identified persons.

The State Police Commissioner, Shina Olukolu, confirmed the incident on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Gombe.

Mr. Olukolu said investigations have commenced to arrest the suspects.

Also, the Chairman of Tula Traditional Chiefdom, Abubakar Buba, condemned the killings.

He called on the government and security agencies to put more efforts to arrest the perpetrators.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, a resident said before the Wednesday attack, gunmen had tried unsuccessfully three times to attack the village head. The source said Mr. Garba’s wife and other children were also injured during the Wednesday attack and were receiving treatment at a hospital.

