Three Nigerian soldiers killed as Boko Haram attacks army base, Borno village – Official

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of three soldiers in a battle with Boko Haram members after the insurgents invaded an army base and Magumeri community in Borno State.

An army spokesperson, Timothy Antigha, said the attack occurred on Saturday evening, with six other soldiers injured in the incident.

“At about 6.00 p.m. yesterday, 25th November 2017, suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists attempted to attack Magumeri. As a prelude to the intended attack on the town, the terrorists attempted to dislodge the Forward Operational Base in Magumeri, Borno State,” the colonel said.

“However, soldiers of 5 Brigade Garrison located in the town repelled the attack. The troops fought gallantly.

Unfortunately, three soldiers lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. The bodies of the late soldiers and the wounded have been evacuated. The wounded are receiving medical attention. Some platforms were also attacked and damaged by the terrorists. Further developments regarding the incident will be communicated accordingly.

“The 8 Division wishes to assure all residents of Magumeri that everything is being done to ensure their safety and security. To this end, they are to continue pursuing their legitimate activities without any fear.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the attack on Magumeri with the soldiers being aided by members of a vigilante, the Civilian-JTF.

Kaka Audu, a member of the Civilian-JTF, in the area, said that the insurgents attacked the town from the military check point and Bengel area of the town.

Mr. Audu disclosed that some of the insurgents that attacked from the Bengel axis managed to enter the town and torched some buildings before they were finally pushed back.

“We came back from a joint patrol with the military around 6 p.m. because intelligence report showed that the insurgents were gathering at the outskirt of the town.

“Few minutes later, the insurgents attacked with full force from two directions. There was reinforcement from the military and the attack was repelled.”

Mr. Audu noted that powerful echoes of gun shots and explosive devices prompted residents to flee to nearby forest.

The local militia official added that most of the residents, who had earlier run to the bush, returned to their homes later.

Such attacks on communities and military formations appear to be on the increase this year despite the efforts of the security agencies.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths mainly in North-eastern Nigeria.