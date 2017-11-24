Hunters kill Boko Haram suspect, recover 154 animals

Boko Haram
Boko Haram [Photo Credit: ScanNews Nigeria]

Some hunters from Gur village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno in conjunction with hunters from Damaturu on Thursday intercepted suspected Boko Haram cattle rustlers and killed one of them.

The Army spokesman, Sani Usman, said in a statement on Friday that the encounter took place at Burashika village in Biu.

Mr. Usman said the hunters recovered one AK-47 rifle mounted with magazine of two rounds and 48 cows, 58 goats, 36 sheep and 12 donkeys.

He added that the recovered livestock had been handed over to security operatives in Gur village, pending identification by their rightful owners and handover.

(NAN)

