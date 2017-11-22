U.S., Amnesty International condemn Mubi mosque suicide attack

Related News

The U.S. has condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State, which killed no fewer than 50 people and injured several others.

The U.S. Department of State, in a statement by its spokesperson, Heather Nauert, described the blast as a terrorist attack.

The U.S. extended its condolences to the Nigerian people and the families of the victims killed in the attack.

“That the victims were targeted and killed in a place of worship demonstrates yet again the brutal nature of the terrorists whose sole aim is to threaten the peace and security of Nigerian citizens.

“Such ruthless attacks on innocent civilians only serve to strengthen our resolve towards meeting these threats in cooperation with our Nigerian and regional partners.”

The blast happened during early morning prayers at the Madina mosque in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi.

‎Amnesty International has also condemned the attack.

Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “Today’s attack appears to be yet another example of Boko Haram’s continued unlawful disregard for human life. Boko Haram must immediately stop the targeting of civilians and must be held accountable for all the atrocities it has committed, including the use of children for suicide missions.”

This is the deadliest attack on civilians by the militant group since the start of the year, the group said adding it happened only days after the reported abduction and beheading of six farmers in Dimge village in Mafa Local Government Area, Borno State.

“This year Boko Haram has killed 357 civilians during 55 attacks in northeastern Nigeria. The deadliest month was in August, when the militant group killed 100 people, followed by November, with 76 people killed already,” Mr. Ojigho said.

“This wanton and deliberate targeting of civilians must end. All parties to the ongoing conflict in North-east Nigeria, including Boko Haram, are bound by the rules of international humanitarian law, which explicitly prohibits any direct attacks against civilians and civilian objects.”