Death row inmates, those awaiting amputation held in Bauchi for 13 years

Related News

A total of 16 inmates on death row and those to be amputated are still awaiting their fate more than 10 years after their sentencing in Bauchi State, prison authorities in the state says.

The Prisons said in a statement on Friday that 10 of the inmates were sentenced for amputation and six to die by stoning.

A statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Adam Abubakar, said the prison service had written to the state governor on the inmates’ plight.

The statement said the 16 inmates were convicted by Sharia courts in the state for various offences.

The statement commended the state Chief Judge, Rabi Umar, for her frequent visits to the prisons and recent indications that the convicts would soon know their fate.

“She said that the judiciary was aware of the increasing number of such cases in the prisons, with some of the inmates having spent over 13 years without having their sentences executed,” the statement said of the chief judge.

“The chief judge has also promised to review the cases of other inmates as part of the 3rd quarter jail delivery exercise before the year runs out.”(NAN)