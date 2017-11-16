PDP Chairmanship: North-east party leaders endorse Tunde Adeniran

Related News

Ahead of the December 9 Peoples Democratic Party National Convention, some leaders of the party in the North-east have endorsed Tunde Adeniran for the position of national chairman.

The North-east zonal vice chairman of the party, Emmanuel Njwah, disclosed this while speaking during the zonal campaign visit of Mr. Adeniran held at Gombe International Hotel on Thursday.

He appealed to the party faithful to reflect on the issues that led to the fall of the party in the 2015 general election and do well to avoid the pitfalls at the coming convention.

“We must learn from the mistakes of the party in the past and prepare the right thing,” he said.

Mr. Njwah expressed his confidence in the leadership qualities of Mr. Adeniran with who, he said, the future of the party can be entrusted.

“I have seen in your entourage the people we know and in whom we are well pleased. We know that with them our party is in safe hands.”

He then enjoined all aspirants not to engage in campaign of calumny but to play by the rules and base their campaigns on issues and ideologies that will translate to electoral fortunes for the party.

Also speaking, the Campaign Director General for Mr. Adeniran, Shehu Gabam, said Mr. Adeniran has been tested over time and trusted to effectively represent the interest of public without tribalism or religious bias.

“We want to rebuild our party and take power back come 2019. We need a chairman with solid PDP base, deep experience and capacity to face the challenges from incumbency,” he said.

In his speech, Mr. Adeniran assured members of the party that he would not betray them if elected national chairman.

He also promised to bring sanity to the party and ensure justices, fairness and equity in the administration of the party.

Those who accompanied Mr. Adeniran include former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu; former Kano State Governor, Barkin Zuwo; Umar Kumo; and former minister of women affairs, Zainab Maina.