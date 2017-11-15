JUST IN: FEC approves construction of Gombe-Biu road

Federal Executive Council Meeting
Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council has approved a memo presented by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing for the construction of Gombe to Biu federal highway.

Briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting which held at the council chamber of the presidential villa on Wednesday, the minister, Babatunde Fashola, said the 117-kilometre road will cost N27.233 billion.

The minister said the government of Gombe State has already constructed about nine kilometres while the Federal government will now complete the entire length of the road.

He said the job is expected to be completed in 24 months after necessarily processes had been completed.

“The road will support agriculture and grant access to the Dadin Kowa power plant. It will also help in security logistics, to move personnel and attend to distress calls,” he said.

