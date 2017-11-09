Saraki, Dakwambo, others present as Yelwa Goje is buried

Related News

The body of Yelwa Goje, wife of a former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, was buried on Thursday.

Mrs. Goje’s death was confirmed on October 30 in the United States where she went for medical treatment.

Her corpse arrived Gombe around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. She was subsequently buried according to Islamic rights by 2:00 p.m.

She died at the age of 55 and is survived by her husband, six children and 10 grandchildren

Thousands of people, many of them downtrodden, gathered for the final Islamic prayer before she was buried.

Some street beggars who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES during the funeral prayer at Moddibo Buba Yoro Central Mosque said the death would affect them.

“When we heard the news, it really shocked us and we are saddened by her exit,” Ibrahim Gurama, a beggar on wheelchair, said.

“Though no one can question Allah for her demise because He gives and He takes. We pray for the repose of her soul and for Allah to reward her with Aljannatul Firdausi,” he said in Hausa while shedding tears.

When asked if the former first lady had any impact on his life, Mr. Gurama said, “No Sallah passes by without her sending different foodstuff comprising no fewer than 20 bags of rice to all disabled groups in the state.

(She shares) sugar, seasonings, spaghetti among many others and not just on festive occasions alone.

“She identified with us to the extent that when one of us was getting married recently, she hired and was present with us at the Jewel Suites up to the end of the occasion. She has, at several times, assisted us with wrappers to give to our wives. When her father died, we had to hire a bus and filled it to capacity and travelled to Kashere to condole her. She made us feel part of the society.”

Some of the prominent persons at the burial were Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor of Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, FCT Minister Mohammed Bello, and Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Suleman Hassan.