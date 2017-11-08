Funeral prayer for Danjuma Goje’s wife, Yelwa, holds Thursday

Related News

The body of Yelwa Goje, the late wife of the former governor of Gombe State Danjuma Goje, is set to arrive the country from the United States where she died penultimate Monday.

The family, in a statement by Ahmad Goje, said the corpse has left the United States of America and would soon arrive the country.

The funeral prayer according to the family has been fixed for Thursday by 2 p.m. at the Emir’s Palace in Gombe.

The family had earlier postponed the burial of the former Gombe first lady twice following the challenges of securing an aircraft to convey her corpse to the country.