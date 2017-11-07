EFCC arrests ex-Taraba governor for allegedly receiving N450 million from Diezani

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Gombe zonal office has arrested a former acting governor of Taraba State, Abubakar Danladi, for alleged diversion of N450 million during the 2015 presidential election campaign.

The EFCC said this in a press statement made available to journalists by Bello Bajoga, of the agency’ press unit.

The statement said Mr. Danladi allegedly collected the money through two lawmakers, Joel Ikenya and Mark Useni, during the 2015 election .

“The amount in question was part of the N23 billion allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

“Danladi told interrogators that he chaired the 8- man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba State. He further stated that he and the other members of the committee shared N36 million among themselves while the balance of N414 million was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state and one Development Area Council”, the EFCC said.

The statement said Mr. Danladi was arrested and detained in Abuja last week but was later released on bail to reliable sureties. He was asked to report to EFCC Gombe zonal office for further investigation.