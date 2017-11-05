Civil Defence uncovers prostitution ring in Borno tertiary institutions – Official

Related News

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in Borno on Sunday said it had uncovered a prostitution ring in various colleges and tertiary institutions in the state.

The Corps Commandant, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

Mr. Abdullahi said the culprits were girls aged between 25 and below.

He added that “the girls have their facilitators and a chief pimp outside the schools who usually communicate on how to arrange the girls. They usually charge between N10,000 and above for a night.

“The girls don’t usually go out looking for men, as they are being patronised mostly by visitors who come into town for weekend or for a programme.

“Our investigation also revealed that the teenage girls are also into various forms of nefarious activities like smoking of cannabis sativa and abuse of Codein cough syrup.

“We, therefore, want to appeal to parents in particular to monitor the activities of their children in schools and know the type of company they keep at all times.

“Bad friends in school are some of the genesis of this form of anti-social behaviour.”

The commandant, who gave assurance that the culprits would be made to face the full weight of the law, also urged school authorities to ensure strict monitoring of students.

Mr. Abdullahi also said the agency arrested 10 ward heads in Maiduguri over alleged land grabbing and swindling of the public.

He said most of the ward heads had perpetrated more than five land fraud on unsuspected persons with the connivance of some ministry staff.

He explained that “the culprits normally take advantage of people who don’t always check up on their plots of land.

“Whenever they notice that a land owner is not always around, they make fake papers and sell the plots to unsuspected individuals.

“There are instances where one plot of land is being sold to five or six different persons. What they do is that they usually change their names during the fraudulent transactions.

“We are doing whatever we can to get back the money of the people they defrauded and take the suspected ward heads to court to face the law.”

Mr. Abdullahi said the Dispute Resolution Department of the NSCDC command in Borno recorded 38 cases of land grabbing perpetrated by ward heads in Maiduguri in two months.

The commandant, therefore, advised the public to be wary of persons disguising as land owners as some were just out to defraud people.

(NAN)