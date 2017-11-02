Nigerian govt donates over 18,968 bags of rice, relief materials to IDPs

Related News

The Chairman, National Logistics Committee, NLC, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdulkadir Azarema, on Thursday handed over 18,968 (50kg) bags of rice and other relief materials to assist Internally-Displaced Persons in Yobe State.

Mr. Azarema made the donation during the fifth round of distribution of government’s relief materials to victims of insurgency in Damaturu.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, being concerned for Nigerians affected by the unfortunate activities of the insurgents in the North-east, gave directive to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali to transfer all seized perishable items to the IDPs,’’ he said.

Mr. Azare said that since early 2016, the Nigeria Customs Service, leading other security and regulatory agencies, had been discharging the presidential directive.

The items are 18,968 (50kg) bags of rice; 939 (25 litres) Jerry cans of vegetable oil; 133 bales of second hand clothing; 8,659 cartons of spaghetti; 20 cartons of tomatoes and 1,362 pairs of used shoes.

Others included 584 bags of mosquito coil; 31 gallons of 25 litters of palm oil, textile materials and some pieces of ladies’ gowns.

He thanked the state government for its support by paying the cost of transferring the items from various Customs ware houses to Damaturu.

“We, therefore, urge all those involved in the distribution chain to ensure smooth and transparent distribution to the intended beneficiaries,” Mr. Azarema said.

Governor Ibrahim Geidam, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, promised to effectively distribute the items to the communities and the vulnerable.

Mr. Geidam commended the efforts of Customs and the federal government in ensuring that the IDPs returned to normal life.

He called on the federal government for more support and promised to always bear the cost of transporting the items.

Mr. Geidam said that with the return of peace in the state, most of the IDPs had gone back to their homes.

According to him, only 1,700 IDPs are still in Pompamri Camp, saying they will soon return to their homes.

(NAN)