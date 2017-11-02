Danjuma Goje’s wife Yelwa to be buried Friday

Related News

The remains of Yelwa Goje, wife of former Gombe State governor and serving senator, Danjuma Goje, will be laid to rest on Friday.

According to a statement by Ahmed Goje, son of the deceased, on Thursday, the body of Mrs. Goje will arrive Gombe from the United States of America on Friday by 8 a.m.

“Funeral prayers will insha Allah take place at the Gombe Emir’s Palace at 2 p.m.”, he said.

Mrs. Goje died on Monday morning at a U.S. hospital after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.