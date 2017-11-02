Danjuma Goje’s wife Yelwa to be buried Friday

danjuma_goje
Senator Danjuma Goje

The remains of Yelwa Goje, wife of former Gombe State governor and serving senator, Danjuma Goje, will be laid to rest on Friday.

According to a statement by Ahmed Goje, son of the deceased, on Thursday, the body of Mrs. Goje will arrive Gombe from the United States of America on Friday by 8 a.m.

“Funeral prayers will insha Allah take place at the Gombe Emir’s Palace at 2 p.m.”, he said.

Mrs. Goje died on Monday morning at a U.S. hospital after a brief illness.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.

