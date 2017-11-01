Troops kill horse-riding Boko Haram terrorists in Borno – Official

Related News

At least two suspected Boko Haram terrorists escaping from the military’s ongoing clearance operation in the North-east region were killed by Nigerian soldiers in a terrorists’ den in Gambo Yukku forest, an official has said.

The suspected horse-riding terrorists were intercepted by troops of 5 Brigade Garrison, Gubio, Borno State.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by Timothy Antigha, Deputy Director 8 Task Force Division, the troops encountered the suspected insurgents during their routine patrol at Aisaram village, Gubio Local Government Area, of Borno state.

“As part of the clearance operations, at about 6:20 a.m. in the morning, two Boko Haram terrorists riding horses attempted to outflank them (troops), but were spotted by vigilant troops and shot during the firefight”, Mr. Antigha, a colonel said.

Weapons recovered from the dead terrorists were: one AK 47 rifle, one magazine with a single round of 7.62 millimetres ammunition and two machetes.

Others include two mobile phones, two horses and N7000.

“No soldier sustained any injury or was lost during the operation”, the statement noted.

The Nigerian military are currently carrying out clearance operations to dislodge the remnant of Boko Haram activities in the region.