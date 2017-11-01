Kidnapped nurse freed

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, on Wednesday confirmed the release of Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse who was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa town of Gombe.

Mr. Olukolu told the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone conversation that the victim was released in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Due to persistent pressure from security agencies, led by police operatives, the victim was released very early this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the abductors of Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse with Cottage Hospital in Dadin-Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe, had demanded for N10 million ransom.

A daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim, had told journalists that the kidnappers called around 7 a.m. on Tuesday and stated their demand.

The daughter, who sustained a machete cut on her head during the attack, said the kidnappers threatened to kill her father if the ransom was not paid.

