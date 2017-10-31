Aisha Buhari welcomes NEDC, congratulates people of North-East region

Related News

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has congratulated the governments and people of the North-East region on the establishment of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a congratulatory message by her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja, the commission will cater for the humanitarian crises caused by the activities of insurgency in the region.

Mrs. Buhari, who was the key player in the struggle for the establishment of the Commission, said, “This is a major milestone’’.

“The bill has been in my heart since its conception and subsequent presentation to the National Assembly, which I attended personally’’ she added.

The wife of the President, who hails from Adamawa State in the region, urged the relevant authorities to ensure full implementation of the act to provide much needed assistant to the people of the region, who have been ravaged by the insurgency.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Buhari had recently assented to the bill passed by the National Assembly for the Establishment of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), which was meant to provide succour to the people of the region.

(NAN)