NUC approves Gombe State University of Science and Technology

National University Commission, NUC
National University Commission, NUC

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the Gombe State University of Science and Technology as the 154th university in Nigeria.

The approval for the Gombe State-owned institution was granted on Thursday in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announced the approval during a meeting with the governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and his technical committee.

According to him, Gombe State University of Science and Technology becomes the 46th state-owned university and 154th university in Nigeria.

While speaking, Mr. Dankwambo said the emergence of the new university will not affect the development of the existing state university.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.