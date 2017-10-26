NUC approves Gombe State University of Science and Technology

Related News

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has approved the Gombe State University of Science and Technology as the 154th university in Nigeria.

The approval for the Gombe State-owned institution was granted on Thursday in Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, announced the approval during a meeting with the governor of the state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and his technical committee.

According to him, Gombe State University of Science and Technology becomes the 46th state-owned university and 154th university in Nigeria.

While speaking, Mr. Dankwambo said the emergence of the new university will not affect the development of the existing state university.

