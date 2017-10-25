Unpaid Adamawa council workers embark on strike

Related News

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Adamawa has embarked on a strike over unpaid five months salaries and allowances owed workers.

The union, which decried the plight of local government workers, alleged that the state government turned them to beggars, ”by using the local government funds as personal funds.”

Speaking to journalists, the state president of NULGE, Hamman Gatugel, said that the local government workers in the state are owed between five to seven months salaries .

He lamented the government’s inability to meet their demands adding that all avenues for arbitration on the matter yielded no results.

Mr. Gatugel said it was time the state government stopped discriminating between state and local government workers.

“We should be getting our salary with state workers at the same time; we go to the same market”, Mr. Gatigel said.

‘‘We met severally but all to no avail, with even one of the governor’s aide bashing us, that we should go ahead with the strike,haba!

”Never a month passed without the FG sending the local governments funds.

”So, SEC resolved to embark on total, comprehensive and indefinite strike action with effect from Monday, October 23, 2017, to press home its demand for payment of entitlements,” said the state president.

In its reaction,the state government through the commissioner of Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, denied that the government owed the workers that long. He claimed the state only owed the workers two months salaries.

He said the government was doing everything possible to address the plight of the council workers.

“We are having sleepless nights over their plight. Its two months salary, so the government is working assiduously to see that their salaries are paid as soon as possible.”