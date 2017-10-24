Gombe Govt. invests N7.2 billion on water projects – Gov. Dankwambo

Related News

The Gombe State Government says it has invests N7.2 billion on the provision of potable water for the people of the state.

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo disclosed this in Gombe on Tuesday when the president of Public Service International, Africa, Peters Adeyemi, visited him.

“We have done investment of about N.7.2 billion in water and these pipelines cut across Gombe state.

“Water is life and we have done a lot in the area of water supply,” he said.

He said that the provision of potable water and other infrastructure developments had impacted positively on the citizenry.

The governor also said that his administration was up to date in the payment of salaries and pensions to serving and retired workers.

In his remarks, Mr. Adeyemi thanked Mr. Dankwambo for paying salaries, pensions and allowances as at when due.

He also commended the governor for the infrastructure development in spite the limited resources available to the state.

Mr. Adeyemi called on the workers to continue to support the state government’s programmes for the state’s socio-economic development.

(NAN)