INEC registers 1,947 returnee IDPs in Adamawa town attacked by terrorists

The Independent National Electoral Commission has registered about 1,947 eligible voters in the Continuous Voter Registration(CVR) programme, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Kassim Gaidam, (REC), has said.

Mr. Gaidam made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

He said that the development was due to the return of relative peace and stability in the area.

He said that the exercise was initially suspended in the area because of the fear of Boko Haram.

“Now that peace has been restored, security operatives in the area have given the commission the green light to conduct the exercise which commenced last month.”

The REC said that the commission had so far captured 103,000 eligible voters in the ongoing CVR across Adamawa.

He said that the commission had also distributed voter education materials to some secondary schools in the state under the commission’s “Catch them Young” programme.

According to the commissioner, the programme is designed to educate the youths on the processes and value of election.

