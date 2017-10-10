Controversy trails N50 million Dangote donation to displaced Mambilla communities

Related News

Three months after the foremost businessman, Aliko Dangote, donated N50 million to victims of a militia attack on the Mambilla Plateau, Sardauna local government area of Taraba State, they are yet to receive a dime, community leaders have said.

Thousands of Fulani herdsmen from different communities were displaced in the attacks and only very few victims have returned to their communities, PREMIUM TIMES was told. Majority of the residents are still staying in areas they fled to in the wake of the attacks which started in June and lasted for days.

Commenting, the member representing Nguroje constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, Bashir Muhammad, confirmed that the victims were yet to receive the Dangote largesse.

Although PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify, some sources allege that the donation had been diverted by state officials ”in the corridors of power.’’

The lawmaker urged the federal government to investigate the matter.

”As I am talking to you now, no dime was given to any of the victims, and the state governor kept mute on the issue, no one contacted us. We want the federal government and the donor (Dangote) to intervene.

”Relief materials provided by the federal government via NEMA lasted for only a few days and that now most of the victims rely on the support of well-wishers, friends and relations,” he added.

He said victims of the attacks were disappointed at the authorities for failing to bring to book the perpetrators of the attacks.

Also lamenting the plight of the victims, an ambassador, Hassan Ardo, said the victims were scattered all over the state as well as parts of Cameroon Republic, adding that the state government had shown insensitivity.

Mr. Ardo said his house was burnt and relatives killed, adding that over 400 cows were also killed in the village of Hainare. He said 300 families from his village had fled to Cameroon and that their condition ”was bad at the camp provided by Cameroon authorities.”

”During the meeting between Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and the Mambilla and Fulani communities, the vice president said perpetrators of the attacks must face justice while those who lost their families and property would be compensated, but to our surprise, up to this time, no action has been taken,” he said.

Sources say that thousands of families who were displaced by the attacks are now in Maisamari, Ngorouje, Gembu, Baruwa and Jalingo, while others are in Banyo and Sambo Labo towns in Cameroon.

The Ardo of Mayo Ndaga, the traditional head, told reporters that over 2300 families were affected by the attacks in his domain and that the victims had crossed to Banyo in Cameroon, while others were now staying with relations and ”good Samaritans in Gembu, Baruwa and Maisamari.”

He said their children and wards no longer go to school as a result of the crisis.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the chief press secretary to the state governor, Hassan Mijinyawa, he declined to comment on the issue of the Dangote donation.

He, however, said the state government was ”working assiduously to see the return of the affected communities.”

”The government is mindful about their plight. The governor had earlier directed his deputy, Haruna Manu, to talk with the affected communities. The deputy governor was in Cameroon during which he had fruitful talks with the members of the communities that fled there. You know the task is enormous and the government will not relent to see to their return.

”Relief materials were provided to cushion the hardship being experienced by the communities,” the spokesperson added.