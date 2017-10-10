Yobe schools resume after ‘injection’ rumour

Related News

Primary schools in Damaturu, Yobe State, re-opened on Tuesday, 24 hours after they were hurriedly closed following rumour of alleged injection of pupils on the head and navel.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that parents had stormed the schools on Monday and evacuated their children when rumour circulated that a Non-Governmental Organization was administering injection.

NAN correspondent who visited some schools in Damaturu reports that pupils have resumed and there were lessons in session.

A teacher at Ali Marami Primary School, who refused to have his name in the media, said they just heard of the rumour yesterday and were advised to close the school.

“We learnt that some mob molested the headmistress of Bindigari Primary School over the alleged injection and were moving from one school to another, therefore we closed the school for safety.

“As government authorities have dispelled the rumour, all is now normal and parents have allowed their children back to school and lessons are going on smoothly” he said.

Bello Kawuwa, Yobe Commissioner for Health, said at a press briefing, that things have calmed down as the parents have realised that the rumour was unfounded.

“There was no such incident in any location in Damaturu or any other part of the state.

“There is no Non-Governmental Organization in charge of vaccination; it is the state Primary Healthcare Management Agency that is the sole custodian of vaccination.

“Government will always make public announcement of any vaccination for the public to be fully aware. Therefore, this rumour should be disregarded and dismissed,” the commissioner said.

Also, the state Universal Basic Education Board and Coordinator UN Humanitarian Affairs in the state, have dismissed the claim.

(NAN)