Nigerian Army denies ambush by ISIS linked Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday denied a media report suggesting that soldiers recently suffered an ambush carried out by members of Boko Haram linked to the Islamic State, ISIS.

According to the disputed report, 30 Nigerian soldiers died in the ambush that allegedly occurred on Friday afternoon.

A foreign based news medium, Almardanews.com, AMN, recently published a report showing graphic images of corpses said to be that of the Nigeria soldiers and the operatives of the vigilante group of Nigeria.

The report said “Over 30 soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) were shot dead after jihadist insurgents in the northern countryside of the embattled country concluded a successful ambush on Friday afternoon.

The article said the attackers deployed “land mines, technicals and machine-gun fire at close range”.

It said the attackers, who were militants loyal to the Boko Haram, aligned with the Islamic State “caught government soldiers completely off-guard in what ended up being a de facto massacre”.

The report said details of the attack which occurred on Friday was released by Amaq Agency, which is considered to be the Islamic State’s primary media outlet.

PREMIUM TIMES could also not independently confirm that such attack occurred.

Journalists familiar with recent Boko Haram attacks in parts of Borno State argued that the photos used in the report appear to be those of a recent ambush on a team of NNPC geological surveyors during which five scientists from University of Maiduguri were killed and four others kidnapped.

Many soldiers and operatives of the Civilian-JTF and Vigilante Group of Nigeria were killed in the said ambush.

On Tuesday, the army described the report as false and a media propaganda of Boko Haram.

The spokesperson of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, Onyema Nwachukwu, denied the report in a statement.

Read the full statement by Mr, Nwachukwu below.

“The attention of the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has been drawn to a news article published online by Almardanews.com (AMN), in which one Chris Tomson claimed ISIS had in an ambush against Nigerian Army convoy, executed 30 soldiers on Friday afternoon.

“It is very pertinent to state here, that contrary to the report, there was no such attack or ambush on any convoy of troops of operation Lafiya Dole by ISIS or any other adversary within or outside the theatre of operation.

“The said report is not only false but another media propaganda and an attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to remain relevant and portray seeming potency. The graphic images used to support the article has been closely studied and found to lack nexus to any recent operational engagements of operation Lafiya Dole.

“The photographs culled from “only god knows where” are not a reflection of recent operational encounters of Lafiya Dole.

“The concocted story is therefore unsubstantiated and lacks credibility. Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole did not at any time have an encounter with ISIS terrorists, neither have they suffered from such fictitious attack as claimed.

“This points to the desperation of the Boko Haram terrorists group to create awe and hold the people captive psychologically.

“Undoubtedly, the article and the graphic images are a bundle of unprofessionally packaged falsehood aimed at misinforming the general public by creating fear in the minds of people and building an aura of false potency around the terrorists. This can better be described as one of the last kicks of a drowning terrorists group.

“Looking back at the activities of Operation Lafiya Dole in the just concluded week; own troops have continued to sustain devastating attacks on the Boko Haram terrorists in precursor operations in the north east. Aside neutralizing their hideouts in the fringes of the Nigerian-Nigerien border through coordinated air and artillery bombardments, own troops recently killed 2 fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush at Futchinam village in Geidam Local Government area of Yobe State. Troops also killed 3 insurgents in another ambush in Lingir village where they recovered 5 AK 47 rifles, 5 magazines and 11 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition. Own troops have dominated the theatre of operation and have denied Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action, hence the resort to the propagandist news on AMC.

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance this mischievous publication as it lacks the least iota of truth. It is also imperative to seize this opportunity to remind Chris Tomson and Amardanews that “publicity is the oxygen of terrorism”, therefore the need to thoroughly investigate and give a balance report is of paramount importance in the credibility of any journalist and media organization.