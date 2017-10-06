NEMA confirms death of zonal coordinator

Related News

The Management of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on Friday announced the death of its North-East Zonal Coordinator, Abdulsalam Muhammed.

Sani Datti, the Head Media and Public Relations, made the announcement in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Datti said that the coordinator died on Friday in Maiduguri.

“The deceased coordinator was redeployed to Maiduguri about three weeks ago to take charge of the northeast office after having served in the north central zone, Jos, Plateau State in the same capacity”.

Mr. Datti added that the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Maihaja had expressed shock over the sudden death.

He prayed to Allah to forgive his soul and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the remains of the deceased coordinator had already been buried in Maiduguri.

A competent source told NAN on Friday in Maiduguri that the deceased was found dead in his room at Barwee Hotel, Maiduguri.

The source added that the deceased coordinator had earlier attended a meeting with officials of the World Food Programme, WFP, on Thursday.

(NAN)