Mob kill police inspector in Adamawa for allegedly shooting passenger

The Police Command in Adamawa has confirmed that a mob killed a police inspector on Thursday along the Wuro-Dole-Pariya Road in Girei Local Government area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, Othman Abubakar, a superintendent of police, said the incident occurred following a misunderstanding between some passengers and a routine patrol team along the road.

Mr. Abubakar who did not give details of the “misunderstanding” simply said that it led to the deceased opening fire which resulted in the killing of the passenger.

He said the late inspector was mobbed to death, adding that the police had recovered his corpse and gun with eight rounds of live ammunition.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Sadiq, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident followed a disagreement over a N50 bribe.

According to him, the driver of the vehicle in which the late passenger was travelling in offered a N50 bribe to the policemen but they insisted on collecting N100.

He said that a passenger challenged them and that led to a hot argument and the shooting of the passenger and injuring of another by the inspector.

“Angry about what happened, a mob attacked the inspector who was trying to escape and lynched him,” Mr. Sadiq said.

