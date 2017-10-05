Four Boko Haram fighters killed as troops foil attacks on IDP camp

Related News

Troops of the Nigerian army have in different operations in parts of Borno state killed four Boko Haram fighters plotting to carry out suicide bombing attacks on camps for internally displaced persons, IDPs, officials have said.

The spokesperson of the army, Sani Usman, said the troops prevented a ‘mass death’ on Wednesday when ”they neutralised three Boko Haram fighters who disguised as IDPs while trying to infiltrate a camp in Bama.

Mr. Usman, a Brigadier General, said another attack was averted at a location between Firgi-Pulka area which is about 20km away from Bama where troops ”ambushed, then engaged a gang of Boko Haram fighters during which one was killed and some heavy explosives safely detonated.”

The spokesperson made this known a statement issued to the media, Thursday.

The statement reads:

“Troops of 151 and 202 Battalions of 21 Brigade Nigerian Army, under Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of clearance and blockade Operation DEEP PUNCH II in separate but well-coordinated attacks simultaneously on Wednesday, 4th October 2017 at about 10:00am laid ambush on unsuspecting Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) along Firgi-Pulka road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The Troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy fire causing the terrorists to abandon their weapons and flee in disarray with Gun Shot wounds.

“In the first instance upon exploitation, troops recovered from the ambush site one General Multi-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and one motorcycle.

“They also successfully discovered and safely detonated an unexploded ordnance. However, the troops followed with a hot pursuit, neutralized one terrorist and recovered 6 bundles of zinc.

“In the same vein, crack troops of 22 Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE displayed gallantry on 4th October at about 6:05pm by intercepting 3 Boko Haram terrorists disguised as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and trying to infiltrate a barrier. The vigilant troops engaged the suicide bombers forcing them to hastily detonate their suicide vest.

“The troops recovered 2 AK-47 rifles, 2 magazines with several rounds of ammunition and amongst other items. The troops’ action saved what would have been another evil machination of BHTs ploy to utilize suicide bombing to inflict heavy casualties on soft targets.”