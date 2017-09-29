Army kills two Boko Haram food suppliers in Borno

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Friday said two Boko Haram food and logistics suppliers were ambushed and killed at Malamti village in Guzamala Local Government Council of Borno.

Timothy Antigha, a colonel and deputy director, Army Publication Relations, 8 Division, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Maiduguri.

He said the troops recovered ammunitions, food items, consumables and animals from the insurgents.

He said troops of the 242 Battalion of 8 Task Force Division had intensified campaign to deny the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin freedom of action and access to logistics within its area of responsibility.

“At about 3.00 a.m. on Thursday, troops responding to a distress call, intercepted terrorists mounted on 14 horses in Malamti village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Bornu State.

“The troops killed two terrorists; recovered two AK-47 riffles, three magazines, 26 rounds of 7.26 mm ammunition and one hand grenade from the insurgents.

“Other items include 18 mobile phones, three mini solar panels, soaps, detergents, bundles of assorted clothes and 8 horses.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers who sustained injuries during the engagement are currently receiving medical attention,” he said. (NAN)