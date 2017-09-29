Restructuring: Convert Nigeria’s 109 senatorial districts to federating units, Buhari’s ex-adviser says

Nigeria elder statesman, Ahmed Joda and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Topclass Reporters]
Nigeria elder statesman, Ahmed Joda and President Muhammadu Buhari. [Photo credit: Topclass Reporters]

A twist has been added to the agitation for restructuring of Nigeria, as an elder statesman, Ahmed Joda, on Friday advocated that the country’s 109 senatorial districts be converted to its federating units to contain the agitation.

Mr. Joda headed the transition committee put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress in 2015 prior to the handing over to Mr. Buhari by the then outgoing president, Goodluck Jonathan.

He gave his advice on restructuring in Yola at the All Progressives Congress zonal meeting of Adamawa and Taraba states on true federalism.

“My choice is that we break this country into 109 federating units because this number is large enough to make viable administrative units,” said Mr. Joda who was a federal permanent secretary in the 1970s and the first chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

“It can reduce the present intolerable level of the cost of governance in this country; it will wipe out the protocols and all the other encumbrances that we now have to bear and which have now bankrupted us.”

Mr. Joda said regionalism and geopolitical zones are not realistic as only few places like the Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa states share common cultural beliefs or interests, while the rest of Nigeria have various tribes that do not share common interests.

The elder statesman, who called for a united Nigeria, lauded Nigerians for always coming out stronger after various crises such as the 1966 coup, civil war and annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He said Nigeria has attracted recognition and respect in the world as the largest black nation.

“I remain a Nigerian and wish to die a Nigerian. I wish the same for all of us here and around this country. I think it will be a tragedy if this country were to disintegrate and explode,” Mr. Joda said.

In its position paper presented at the event, Adamawa State Government represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Bala Sanga, said the state supports independent candidacy and review of revenue allocation in favour of states.

Declaring the meeting open, Governor Muhammadu Bindow said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable and urged for positive contributions by stakeholders that would make the country stronger and more united.

Various groups, including religious bodies, non-governmental organisations, women and youth groups, presented memoranda at the meeting chaired by a former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • STAND OUT

    This is an out of the box suggestion. It is ingenious. Honestly, if adopted, it will just be the solution. But you need the national assembly to amend the constitution to put it into work.

    • emmanuel

      Absolute classless ideology. What nonsense 109 federating unit are you talking about?
      Do you think Crude Oil will continue to serve your unproductive life style in the North? The earlier you wake up from continued sharing of money, the better for you.

  • Jon

    Anything that does not ensure equal numbers in both chambers from North and South are unacceptable. The South wants equality and equity. The parasitic North that do contribute anything but violence can no longer have majority.

    Furthermore, a restructured Nigeria will allow each Federating zone to create their own local government and fund it. The South are no more willing to be funding excessive local governments in the North created to siphon southern oil money.

    Agitation will continue if these things are not corrected.

  • emmanuel

    Ahmed Joda has always represented fraud and someone low on integrity. They where the men whose girlfriends would go shopping, while Nigeria Airways Aircraft waited on tarmac’s with engines running; leading to flight delays and eventually grounded that Airline.
    I recalled before inauguration, he muted the idea of bringing Nigeria Airways back.
    His committee advised Buhari to run Nigeria alone for six months and the consequent foundation for this bitter recession ensued.
    He is here again talking trash. These are men who sold their souls to the devil in their bid to hold Nigeria down and still wasting precious media space
    We become six geopolitical zones and every zone becoem competitive and drive thair economy to make Nigeria a true nation. We cannot continue to a a country lost in medieval reasoning and acts.
    109 federating unit? What a retarded thought pattern.