Ex-PDP chairman, two others docked for allegedly stealing N586 million meant for IDPs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned a former Adamawa State commissioner, Sanda Lamurde; a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP ex-chairman in Adamawa, Abdurahman Bobboi; and one Feredan George for alleged stealing and forgery.

Subsequently, the three suspects have been remanded in prison custody following their arraignment on Wednesday before the judge, Bilkisu Aliyu, of the Federal High Court, Yola.

They were charged on a 26-count charge bordering on stealing and forgery by the Gombe Zonal office of the EFCC.

The suspects were accused of diverting over N586 million released by the Adamawa State Government for the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons.

Part of the charges read: “That you SANDA JONATHAN LAMURDE and FEREDAN GEORGE, while being the Commissioner for Ministry of Finance and Chairman Committee on Internally Displaced Person’s (IDP’s) welfare, the Chief Store Officer at State Emergency Management Agency all of Adamawa state Government respectively, in such capacities, sometime between March and May 2015 in Yola, Adamawa state within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, the Federal High Court of Nigeria, did fraudulently converts to your own use, monies, the sum of =N=379, 557, 500.00 (Three Hundred and Seventy Nine Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) from the monies provided for the purchase of food items and welfare of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Adamawa state, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and Punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Act respectively, Cap C38 LFN, 2004.”

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Abubakar Aliyu, asked for a date for trial while opposing the oral bail application moved by the accused.

Before adjourning the case, the judge ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody, pending the determination of their bail applications.