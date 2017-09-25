Adamawa Assembly removes Deputy Speaker, three other officers

Adamawa House of Assembly. [Photo credit: SundiataPost]
The Adamawa House of Assembly on Monday impeached four of the principal officers, including the Deputy Speaker, Sunday Peter, and the Majority Leader, Musa Mahmud.

Others removed were the Deputy Majority Leader, Mutawali Mohammed, and the Minority Leader, Justina Nkom (SDP-Lamurde) State Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Speaker, Kabiru Mijinyawa, presided over the first plenary after the house resumed from a six-week recess.

The deputy speaker was immediately replaced by Emmanuel Tsamdu (APC-Madagali) while Hassan Burguma (APC-Hong) was also elected new majority leader.

Abubakar Hayatu (APC-Uba/Gaya) moved the motion for the impeachment of the deputy speaker and was seconded by Abubakar Abdurrahman (APC-Mubi South).

The house elected Abubakar Isa (APC-Shelleng) new deputy majority leader while Lamsumbani Dili (PDP-Demsa) took over as the minority leader.

(NAN)

