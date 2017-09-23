Shettima redeploys 41 Borno permanent secretaries

Governor Kashim Shettima Photo: VOA Hausa
Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Saturday approved the posting and redeployment of 41 permanent secretaries in the state.

Yerima Sale, the Head of Service, made the announcement in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Mr. Sale explained that 27 permanent secretaries were redeployed while 14 others got new posting.

He also said the governor approved the appointment of Satomi Ahmad as the Executive Chairman, Borno State Roads Maintenance Agency.

Mr. Sale noted that the appointment was with immediate effect.

Until his appointment, Mr. Ahmad was the Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency.

