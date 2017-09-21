Soldiers allegedly kill farmer in Adamawa for violating motorcycle ban

Related News

Nigerian soldiers have shot dead a young farmer in Madagali area of Adamawa State for violating the ban on motorcycle in the area.

Residents said Yohana Anarayu and his two younger brothers were riding to the farm on Wednesday when a passing military convoy opened fire on them.

They said the three brothers only had three hoes tied to the motorcycle when the incident happened.

With the return of relative peace to the area, some farmers have been riding motorcycles to their farms despite a three-year old statewide ban on the means of transportation.

Some of the residents said the victim and his two brothers abandoned the motorcycle and ran but the soldiers shot at them again.

Confirming the incident, Madagali Local Government chairman, Yusuf Muhammad, said there had been a ban on motorcycles to curtail the activities of Boko Haram in the area.

He said there were allegations that some accomplices had been supplying foodstuff to Boko Haram insurgents hiding in the bush.

Already, the corpse of the deceased has been recovered and buried in Duhu.

The spokesperson of the 128 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Badare Akintoye, did not answer several phone calls from our correspondent.

Madagali is one of seven local government areas recovered fro‎m Boko Haram in 2015 but is still facing threat from militants due to its proximity to Sambisa forest.