Aniekeme Finbarr, the special assistant to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Social Reorientation has resigned his appointment.
“After almost a decade in the service of the Government I have decided to pursue a new professional role,” Mr Finbarr said in his resignation letter, dated 21 November and received by the state government on Friday.
Mr Finbarr is one of the aides of former Governor Udom Emmanuel inherited by Mr Eno.
He served the immediate-past governor as special assistant on new media but Mr Eno reassigned him to social reorientation.
In his resignation letter posted on Facebook, Mr Finbarr, a journalist, said he wants to pursue a new professional role without giving any detail.
Project
The former aide to the governor is one of the 120 journalists from 101 countries who won the prestigious US Department of State International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP) Impact Award Grant for 2024.
With that grant, Mr Finbarr two months ago lunched a project where he trained 60 fresh journalism graduates on digital media, AI, and ethical reporting.
The fresh graduates were selected from three tertiary institutions in Akwa Ibom State – University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden and Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.
