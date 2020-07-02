Man City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola, Klopp battle for supremacy

While many may have concluded that nothing is at stake in Thursday night’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool, the reverse seems to be the case even though the title race has already been decided.
While Liverpool would want to show tonight that they are indeed a formidable side and deserve the accolade they finally got after a 30-year wait, City would be desperate to avoid any more humiliation by the Reds.
The above scenario perfectly sets the tone for a potentially explosive tie at the Etihad as City host new champions, Liverpool.
In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead after only 13 minutes before going on to seal a 3-1 triumph.
While the Reds will be gunning for a double even as they have their eyes on a handful of records still to be broken, City would be consoled if they can get one past their rivals tonight.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates..
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on