Man City vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Guardiola, Klopp battle for supremacy

Related News

While many may have concluded that nothing is at stake in Thursday night’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool, the reverse seems to be the case even though the title race has already been decided.

While Liverpool would want to show tonight that they are indeed a formidable side and deserve the accolade they finally got after a 30-year wait, City would be desperate to avoid any more humiliation by the Reds.

The above scenario perfectly sets the tone for a potentially explosive tie at the Etihad as City host new champions, Liverpool.

In the reverse fixture at Anfield, Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead after only 13 minutes before going on to seal a 3-1 triumph.

While the Reds will be gunning for a double even as they have their eyes on a handful of records still to be broken, City would be consoled if they can get one past their rivals tonight.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates..