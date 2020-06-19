Four matches to watch this weekend

Related News

Tottenham v Man. United @Tottenham Stadium @8:15 p.m. on June 19

The battle for a UEFA Champions League slot kicks off in earnest on Friday with fifth-placed United travelling to face their former manager, Jose Mourinho, as he tries to plot a way upward for Spurs.

If United win, they leapfrog Chelsea into fourth place until Sunday and if Spurs pull out a win, they will go within a point of United.

Mourinho was glad to reveal in the pre-match press conference the availability of leading scorer, Harry Kane, midfield engine, Moussa Sissoko, and the all-action Heung-Min Son, who were all injured when the league season was temporarily halted in March.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was also excited to inform the press that Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are in contention to face Spurs in what should be a mouthwatering encounter.

Spurs have been beaten in three consecutive matches by United, which will make Friday’s match a very interesting one.

Current Form: Tottenham [L-D-L-L-L]; Man. United [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

04/12/19 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Tottenham

25/07/19 ICC Tottenham 1 – 2 Man. United

13/01/19 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Man. United

27/08/18 PRL Man. United 0 – 3 Tottenham

21/04/18 FAC Man. United 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Man. United

Sevilla v Barcelona @ Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan @9pm on June 19

If there was a banana peel for Barcelona as they seek a third consecutive La Liga title, it must be at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as they face third-placed Sevilla.

Lionel Messi is available for Quique Setien but is without Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong with Samuel Umtiti suspended, though Jordi Alba returns after missing the 2-0 win over Leganes.

Sevilla have taken four points from the two matches after the restart, but they are hotly pursued by Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, and Valencia for Champions League slots while Barca also cannot afford to drop points with Real Madrid breathing down their necks.

Lucas Ocampos has been the star for Sevilla and in Alba, he faces a worthy adversary. This should be a cracker!

Current Form: Sevilla [D-W-D-W-D]; Barcelona [W-W-W-L-D]

Head to head

06/10/19 LAL Barcelona 4 – 0 Sevilla

23/02/19 LAL Sevilla 2 – 4 Barcelona

30/01/19 CDR Barcelona 6 – 1 Sevilla

23/01/19 CDR Sevilla 2 – 0 Barcelona

20/10/18 LAL Barcelona 4 – 2 Sevilla

Prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund @Red Bull Arena @2:30pm on June 20

This would have been a humdinger some weeks ago but with Bayern already crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth consecutive season, second place does not look so handsome though it guarantees Champions League and the associated largesse it brings.

Dortmund surprisingly lost at home to Mainz while Leipzig capitulated from a two-goal lead at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

None of the two teams can afford to take their foot off the pedal because of the pursuing duo of Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach. Leipzig have announced that Timo Werner is on his way to Chelsea while rumours abound on the departure of Jadon Sancho.

Will these take away some intensity from Saturday’s clash?

Current Form: RB Leipzig [D-W-D-W-D]; Dortmund [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to Head

17/12/19 BUN Dortmund 3 – 3 RB Leipzig

19/01/19 BUN RB Leipzig 0 – 1 Dortmund

26/08/18 BUN Dortmund 4 – 1 RB Leipzig

03/03/18 BUN RB Leipzig 1 – 1 Dortmund

14/10/17 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 RB Leipzig

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-2 Dortmund

Everton v Liverpool @Goodison Park @7pm on June 21

The 236th Merseyside derby could be a crowning one for Liverpool as they march towards ending 30 years of pain in the English Premier League.

But will Everton stand down for their rivals to be crowned on their turf? You can bet not!

If there is one thing Carlo Ancelotti’s team will want to do, it is ensure Jurgen Klopp and his team wait a bit longer to be confirmed 2019/20 EPL champions. Klopp says his team is ready –“We are ready to go, but we have to be ready to face problems because there will be problems.”

But Ancelotti believes Liverpool already have an advantage – Goodison without the noise from Everton fans.

“We would like to play the derby at home with our supporters, of course. This is an advantage for Liverpool, to play at Goodison Park without our supporters–and that is the same for any team going to play away.”

Liverpool need just six more points to be crowned champions, but will they get the first three from Goodison?

Current Form: Everton [L-D-L-W-W]; Liverpool [L-W-L-L-W]

Head to head

05/01/20 FAC Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

04/12/19 PRL Liverpool 5 – 2 Everton

03/03/19 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

02/12/18 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

07/04/18 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool