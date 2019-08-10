Caf Champions League: Kano Pillars beat Asante Kotoko, Enyima lose away

Kano Pillars squad

Nigerian teams in the Caf Champions League this season on Saturday began their campaign on a shaky note as Kano Pillars got a slim win while Enyimba suffered a narrow defeat.

At the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, Pillars came from behind to beat Asante Kotoko 3-2 in their first leg Caf Champions League preliminary round clash.

Pillars opened the scoring 11 minutes into the game through Rahaqqu Adam and held on to that slim 1-0 advantage until half-time.

Despite the early opening goal, Pillars were unable to increase their advantage as they failed to utilise the other chances they created until half time.

However, Kotoko came out stronger in the second half as goals from Justice Blay and then Godfred Asiamah looked like they were going to secure a famous 2-1 win in Nigeria.

Blay who had been threatening all day kept his head down to produce a low header beyond the helpless Kano Pillars goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso to restore parity for his team.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Thereafter Asiamah won a free kick and fired it straight into the net to give Kotoko a 2-1 lead.

With the tables turning against Pillars, Captain Rabiu Ali led by example as he restored parity with his wonderful goal in the 70th minute.

Moments afterwards old-war horse Gambo Muhammad who came off the bench to replace injured Rahaqquh Adam scored what proved to be the winner.

Despite Saturday’s 3-2 win, Pillars still have a huge task ahead of them as they head for the second leg in Kumasi in a fortnight, having conceded two goals at home in Saturday’s thrilling encounter.

Read also: The new Premier League rules you must know

The winners after the two-legged tie between Pillars and Kotoko are billed to face Hafia FC of Guinea or Tunisian club Etoile du Sahel in the next stage. Elsewhere, two-time African champions Enyimba were beaten 1-0 by Burkina Faso club Rahimo FC.

The People’s Elephant will be hoping to overturn the deficit in the second leg that would be coming up in two weeks time in Aba.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Menanwhile, Niger Tornadoes were beaten 2-1 at home by Santoba FC at the Ahamdu Bello Stadium in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ikon Allah Boys who finished as runners up in the league 2019 Federation Cup now face a daunting task in the second leg billed for Conakry.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.