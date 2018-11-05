APC Primaries Crisis: Ogun State Assembly hopefuls beg Oshiomhole

Related News

Twenty six members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who claimed they won the party’s primaries for the state House of Assembly elections have begged the national leadership of the party to publish their names and issue them relevant documents.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the members claimed they won the direct primaries conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

Led by Segun Idowu to the conference at Press Centre, Iwe-Iroyin, Abeokuta, the politicians expressed dismay that the party was yet to issue them the party candidate form (CF001) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to fill even as the submission of candidates’ names and particulars closed on Friday.

“This is a curious request because the National Secretariat constituted the panel that conducted the primary election and declared the results of the exercise. The party is therefore in possession of the list of the winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”

They said it was surprising that having not contacted them, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshihomole, announced on television on Friday that the party had submitted names of candidates to INEC.

“We have intensified our enquiries at the State Secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the State Chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, November 03,2018, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organisation of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC,” explained Mr Idowu.

He said APC stakeholders in the state had earlier adopted the consensus arrangement to elect candidates, which was objected to by the national leadership of the party, following which it ordered direct primaries for the election of candidates.

“This was exactly what we did on October 7, under the supervision of the Col Ali Ciroma-led State Election Committee. We therefore appealing to Nigerians and all men and women of goodwill to impress it upon the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohomole, to respect the mandates freely given to us by members of the APC in Ogun State.”

The hopefuls acknowledged the leadership of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who they said has raised the bar of governance in the state, “and we are confident that history shall record his achievements in gold.”

It would be recalled that Mr Amosun fell out with some chieftains and stakeholders of the party over his alleged unilateral selection of candidates.

This led to the APC conducting parallel congresses in the state by the governor’s faction and the other by the NWC.

The party eventually approved the results of the congresses conducted by the NWC and announced the winners as the candidates for the 2019 elections.

The governor has visited President Muhammed Buhahi six times for help in upturning the final decision of the NWC, but yet to no avail.