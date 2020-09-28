Wednesday, September 30, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Features And Interviews

INTERVIEW: Jazz is the grandfather of contemporary music – Rachel Sutton

Sutton's numerous compositions have been described as exciting and moving.

Read more
More News

Police arrest Nigerian musician Superwozzy, allegedly recover charms

The musician and his crew was arrested around the Ogudu area of the state

Read more
Headline Stories

Remembering Sunny Ade’s feats as he clocks 74

Sunny Ade released his first worldwide record, ‘Juju Music’, in 1982.

Read more
Music

Darey features Patoranking in new single ‘Jojo’

The single follows the release of 'Jah Guide Me', released last month

Read more
Music

Nigerian Grammy-winning artist, Sikiru Adepoju, releases new single

Mr Adepoju, who worked with Ebenezer Obey and the Inter-Reformers band in the 80s, is the only Nigerian to win...

Read more

LATEST MUSIC

MUSIC REVIEWS

Music Videos

Currently Playing

VIDEO: How Nigeria will celebrate its diamond jubilee – Lai Mohammed

VIDEO: How Nigeria will celebrate its diamond jubilee – Lai Mohammed

VIDEO: How Nigeria will celebrate its diamond jubilee – Lai Mohammed

Videos

How money is laundered through New York banks

FinCEN Files
VIDEO: Oil Palm production has not declined in Nigeria – Official

VIDEO: Oil Palm production has not declined in Nigeria – Official

Videos
VIDEO: Protesting Nigerian students flaunt their NDDC scholarship award letters

VIDEO: Protesting Nigerian students flaunt their NDDC scholarship award letters

Videos
President Muhammadu Buhari at the ministers retreat [PHOTO CREDIT: @ProfOsinbajo]

VIDEO: We are proud of our achievements – Buhari

Videos
VIDEO: Sanusi speaks on NBA’s disinvitation of El-Rufai

VIDEO: Sanusi speaks on NBA’s disinvitation of El-Rufai

Videos

INTERVIEWS

PROFILES

OLD SCHOOL

CLASSICS

FUJI

No Result
View All Result

All content is Copyrighted © 2020 The Premium Times, Nigeria

Our website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.