The University of Technology Sydney is providing financial aid for enthusiastic and motivated students who are going to pursue a degree programme at the Institution.

Eligibility

Applicants must be enrolled full-time in the applicable degree.

Applicants should provide evidence of their English language proficiency through one of the entry requirements or language tests.

Application Deadline

February 28, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters

Value of Award: Up to $10,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Method of Application

Interested applicants must take admission at the university. No application is required through all qualifying students who have received an unconditional admission offer by the following dates will be considered automatically.

For More Information, Click here .