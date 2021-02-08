The University of Technology Sydney is providing financial aid for enthusiastic and motivated students who are going to pursue a degree programme at the Institution.
Eligibility
Applicants must be enrolled full-time in the applicable degree.
Applicants should provide evidence of their English language proficiency through one of the entry requirements or language tests.
Application Deadline
February 28, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters
Value of Award: Up to $10,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Method of Application
Interested applicants must take admission at the university. No application is required through all qualifying students who have received an unconditional admission offer by the following dates will be considered automatically.
For More Information, Click here .
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post