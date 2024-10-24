Report: To Marketing Manager
Responsibilities
• Develop and implement product strategies consistent with the company’s vision.
• Lead Product management team and coordinate with other departments to achieve product objectives.
• Understanding product briefs and working with clients to fine-tune them • Preparing budgets, allocating resources, and delegating tasks.
• Make creative recommendations to expand the product base and vision.
• Actively drive new product introduction to augment the Brand’s presence in its core category and facilitate expansion into adjunct categories.
• Collate and analyze feedback from customers, partners, stakeholders, and in-house teams on product strategy and ways to expand product market reach.
• Produce and review product requirements documents (PRD).
• Create annual, mid- and long-term brand plans using competitive information and other market research data.
• Work with senior management team to create product plans and roadmaps.
• Establish internal processes that allow prompt response to customer complaints and ensure adherence.
• Carry out other assigned duties within the marketing function as may be assigned
• Prepare recommendations to track product use and impact on end-users
• Ensuring product development is on track and adjusting schedules as required.
• Working with various design teams to produce product prototypes.
• Identifying weaknesses in prototypes and making the necessary changes
Qualification & Experience
• MSc or MBA, BSc in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or any other related discipline
• Knowledge of MS Office particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint & ERP solution
• Minimum of 6 years’ experience and 3-4 in a senior role *Skills & Knowledge*
• Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills Strategic and the ability to develop good relations with customers
• Analytical thinking.
• The ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment
• Strong leadership skill
• Bringing energy and enthusiasm to the team in the region assigned
• Proficient computer skills and data/information management capability
Mode of Application
Interested Employees should send their updated CVs to hr@codixgroup.com using the position as the subject of their email before the close of business on Tuesday, Oct 29th October 2024
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999