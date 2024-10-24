Report: To Marketing Manager

Responsibilities

• Develop and implement product strategies consistent with the company’s vision.

• Lead Product management team and coordinate with other departments to achieve product objectives.

• Understanding product briefs and working with clients to fine-tune them • Preparing budgets, allocating resources, and delegating tasks.

• Make creative recommendations to expand the product base and vision.

• Actively drive new product introduction to augment the Brand’s presence in its core category and facilitate expansion into adjunct categories.

• Collate and analyze feedback from customers, partners, stakeholders, and in-house teams on product strategy and ways to expand product market reach.

• Produce and review product requirements documents (PRD).

• Create annual, mid- and long-term brand plans using competitive information and other market research data.

• Work with senior management team to create product plans and roadmaps.

• Establish internal processes that allow prompt response to customer complaints and ensure adherence.

• Carry out other assigned duties within the marketing function as may be assigned

• Prepare recommendations to track product use and impact on end-users

• Ensuring product development is on track and adjusting schedules as required.

• Working with various design teams to produce product prototypes.

• Identifying weaknesses in prototypes and making the necessary changes

Qualification & Experience

• MSc or MBA, BSc in Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Biological Sciences, or any other related discipline

• Knowledge of MS Office particularly Excel, Word, and PowerPoint & ERP solution

• Minimum of 6 years’ experience and 3-4 in a senior role *Skills & Knowledge*

• Excellent communication, presentation, and analytical skills Strategic and the ability to develop good relations with customers

• Analytical thinking.

• The ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment

• Strong leadership skill

• Bringing energy and enthusiasm to the team in the region assigned

• Proficient computer skills and data/information management capability

Mode of Application

Interested Employees should send their updated CVs to hr@codixgroup.com using the position as the subject of their email before the close of business on Tuesday, Oct 29th October 2024

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

