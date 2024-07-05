Position Title: CEO

Industry: Microfinance Bank

Location: Lagos

Job Description:

We are seeking a dynamic and visionary leader to serve as the CEO for our microfinance organization. The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker that understands digital banking and with a passion for strong financial inclusion and a track record of driving innovation and growth in the microfinance sector.

As the CEO, you will be responsible for leading our organization through a period of transformation and expansion, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the industry while staying true to our mission of empowering underserved communities through access to financial services.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Tech Savvy & Adaptability: Understands the concept of digital banking and possess the ability to navigate the evolving landscape of financial technology.

2. Strategic Thinking & Leadership: Develop and articulate a clear vision and strategy for the organization, aligning with our mission and values. Lead the implementation of strategic initiatives to drive growth, expand our reach, and maximize impact.

3. Innovation, Visionary & Technology: Stay abreast of emerging trends, technologies, and best practices in microfinance and financial services. Champion innovation within the organization, leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and customer experience.

4. Strong Financial Acumen: Oversee financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes. Ensure sound financial management practices and effective risk management strategies to safeguard the organization’s assets and maintain financial sustainability.

5. Partnership Development: Cultivate and maintain strategic partnerships with stakeholders, including financial institutions, government agencies, NGOs, and community organizations. Collaborate with partners to explore new opportunities, leverage resources, and enhance our impact.

6. Team Building and Development: Build and lead a high-performing team dedicated to our mission. Foster a culture of collaboration, innovation, and accountability. Provide mentorship, coaching, and professional development opportunities to staff members.

7. Social Impact and Responsible Practices: Ensure that our operations are aligned with principles of social responsibility and ethical practices. Monitor and evaluate the social impact of our programs and initiatives, making data-driven decisions to improve outcomes for our clients and communities.

8. Regulatory Compliance: Stay informed about relevant regulatory requirements and compliance standards in the microfinance industry. Ensure that our operations adhere to applicable laws, regulations, and industry best practices.

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree in business administration, finance, economics, or a related field. Master’s Degree would be an added advantage.

– ICAN, CIBN, CMP, MCP and any other Professional certification would be an added advantage.

– Experience in the commercial bank with the position of Manager/General Manager would be an added advantage.

– Minimum of 15 years of progressive leadership experience in the financial services industry, with at least 5 years in similar role.

– Proven track record of executive leadership in the microfinance or financial services industry, with experience driving organizational growth and transformation.

– Strong strategic planning and decision-making skills, with the ability to anticipate and respond effectively to market dynamics and competitive pressures.

– Deep understanding of microfinance principles, products, and practices, as well as familiarity with relevant regulatory frameworks.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate teams, build relationships with stakeholders, and represent the organization effectively.

– Demonstrated commitment to financial inclusion with strong knowledge of digital banking.

Send your CV using the role as the subject to: oawosika@bradfieldconsulting.net

