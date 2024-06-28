Job Description
Develop and implement social media strategies to increase brand awareness and engagement.
Manage all social media channels (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) and oversee content production, including writing, editing, and publishing posts.
Monitor social media analytics and track performance metrics to optimize strategy and drive continuous improvement.
Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in social media marketing, including algorithm changes and new platforms.
Collaborate with marketing, PR, and content teams to ensure brand consistency and alignment with overall goals.
Respond to comments and customer inquiries in a timely manner to foster positive community engagement.
Plan and execute social media campaigns and contests to promote products/services and increase follower interaction.
Manage social media advertising budgets and optimize campaigns for maximum ROI.
Utilize social listening tools to monitor online conversations and sentiment around the brand or relevant topics.
Create regular reports and presentations on social media performance, insights, and ROI for stakeholders.
Send your CV and Cover Letter to info@acadalearning.com
