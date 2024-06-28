Job Description

Develop and implement social media strategies to increase brand awareness and engagement.

Manage all social media channels (e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn) and oversee content production, including writing, editing, and publishing posts.

Monitor social media analytics and track performance metrics to optimize strategy and drive continuous improvement.

Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in social media marketing, including algorithm changes and new platforms.

Collaborate with marketing, PR, and content teams to ensure brand consistency and alignment with overall goals.

Respond to comments and customer inquiries in a timely manner to foster positive community engagement.

Plan and execute social media campaigns and contests to promote products/services and increase follower interaction.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Manage social media advertising budgets and optimize campaigns for maximum ROI.

Utilize social listening tools to monitor online conversations and sentiment around the brand or relevant topics.

Create regular reports and presentations on social media performance, insights, and ROI for stakeholders.

Send your CV and Cover Letter to info@acadalearning.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

