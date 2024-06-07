VACANT ROLE!!!!
Job Title: Business Associates (NYSC Members Only) Onsite
Location: Business School Netherlands, No 8, Adekunle Fajuyi Ikeja GRA Lagos, Nigeria
Proximity to the location is an added advantage.
Interested and qualified candidates should apply using the link below. https://buff.ly/4e5hnJV

Deadline: June 15th, 2024
