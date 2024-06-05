Job Title: Marketing Manager – Global Business Job
Purpose: The main purpose of this position is to plan, direct, and profitably manage the business operations of all the Operating Units outside Nigeria efficiently and effectively to deliver the planned sales & profits of the Operating country in a controlled & sustainable manner
Department: Marketing – Global Business
Reporting Line; Chief Operating Officer
Responsibilities
- Responsible as the marketing support and profit center head of the marketing function of the organization across all Operating countries (and sub-operating Units) within the country.
- Develop short- and long-term marketing plans and strategy policies in conjunction with the country managers to meet the group company’s key initiatives and business objectives.
- Responsible for the support of all top line & Bottom-line growth/profitability of the business in all the assigned country
- Ensure the achievement of the agreed sales target product-wise and territory-wise of the country.
- Make a business plan every year targeting doctors, pharmacies, and Institutions along with the country managers.
- Ensure 100% execution of the company’s product marketing strategy, campaigns, customer coverage (both public and private), and customer service strategy in each of the countries under control.
- Coordinate with all the countries under purview and other departments in the country, as required, to devise and implement key marketing/ business strategies.
- Ensure preparation for approval of the annual marketing budgets and strategic business plans.
- Supervise and ensure execution of all aspects of sales and marketing activities, such as brand management, corporate & product positioning, competitive analysis, pricing strategy, penetration plan, communications, & marketing promotion.
- Develop a positive Image working with brand communication of the company through various communication initiatives with the local media, Referral Doctors, Families, Insurance Companies, and Corporate institutions.
- Coordinate the local supply chain team to manage and control all activities and processes related to logistics, container imports & customs clearance, local warehousing, and internal freight, etc.
- Review marketing performance benchmarks every month and implement corrective measures in the concerned country of operation.
- Shortlists the products for registration after thorough market research and coordination with the Country Manager for submission of dossiers, dossier query reply, and follow-up. Ensure that products are registered in the minimum possible time as reported.
- Collaborate with the Country Manager on Regulatory Affairs and Drug Safety requirements and ensure adherence to the Ethical Standards for the Promotion of Medicines in the operating country.
- Monitor the coordination between the commercial team/ local storage officer, and Group Head Office, Lagos to prevent stockout.
- Researching the country or region thoroughly and adapting marketing and business strategies accordingly.
- Monitoring performance at all levels and reporting to the COO as required promptly.
- Translation of product information for use (IFUs), leaflets, plans, packaging, marketing collaterals, and marketing materials from the English Language to the French language.
- Review translated documents with the country town for approval
Qualification/ Attributes
- BSc Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Industrial Chemistry, MSc (is an added advantage)
- Minimum of 5 years as a pharmacist or practice in a pharmaceutical environment
- MUST be able to communicate in FRENCH LANGUAGE fluently, both speaking and writing.
Remuneration
- N700,000.00 Gross
- Official Car
- Other benefits
Mode of Application
Qualified candidates should send their applications as the subject of the mail with their updated CV to howeshts@gmail.com or to 0703 009 5634 (Whatsapp) only
|
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999