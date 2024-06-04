Job Title: Head of Sales, Nigeria Business: Sales Division: Operation
Reporting: Chief Operating Officer Location: Lagos
Job Description
Job Purpose
- Leads the Nigeria corporate sales and solutions business
- Ensuring that coverage benchmarks are met for Sales
- Nurture client relationships. Support RMs to devise and develop sales-based solutions to meet corporate clients’ needs
- Ensure the company’s Pharma remains in the dominant position in the market by leveraging on her brand, product depth, and professionalism
- Focus on the e-commerce business to embed the Organization’s Pulse product with corporate clients, and increase revenue and volumes across both online and physical sales.
- Ensuring that all internal processes and requirements related to customer expansion and sales transaction processing are efficiently managed.
Key Responsibilities
- Develop and implement strategic sales plans to accommodate the company’s strategic goal.
- Responsible for coordinating and executing the corporate sales strategy in the country
- Responsible for originating ideas, working closely with the sales managers and all the sales representatives to deliver value-added products and services to key priority customers across the country
- Direct channel development activity and coordinate sales distributions by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals
- Proactively identify opportunities for sales process improvement
- Coordinate sales forecasting, planning, and budgeting processes that adapt to constant shifts in the marketplace
- Ensure that Codix Pharma remains in the dominant position in the market by leveraging on the Codix Pharma brand, product depth, and professionalism, while guiding the introduction of new products to the market to add depth, breadth, and future revenue streams for the business
- Formulate and implement all short and medium-term strategies for the sales structured solutions to key priority customers (private and public sector). Generate fresh sales ideas, arising out of an understanding of Pharma exposures, and implement and sell products to mitigate these.
- Ensure that all derivative sales practices meet all Company’s Pharma standards and comply with local regulations and guidelines.
- Support RMs to devise and develop customer-based solutions to meet corporate clients’ needs. Also, assist the RMs Also, assist the RMs in understanding process bottlenecks and inconsistencies.
- Recommend revisions to existing reports or assist in the development of new reporting tools as needed
- Work closely with the sales team through the RMs to optimize the effectiveness of the company’s investments and monitor the sales team to ensure compliance with required standards
- Manage sales support service to ensure effectiveness and direct the reconciliation of monthly accounts of sales personnel
- Contribute to the short-term and long-term organizational planning and strategy as a member of the management team
- Deliver sales presentations to key clients in coordination with Business/ Regional Managers and Sales Representatives
- Other job-related duties may be assigned as required.
Knowledge/Qualifications/Skills
- Relevant Professional Qualification – Minimum of BSc, other relevant certification, etc.
- Must have experience in the pharmaceutical and/or medical diagnostic or drug industry
- Must have worked in a multinational company
- Pharma candidate with a minimum of 10-15 years in sales and team management role of 5-7 years
- Evidence of experience in at least three (3) major areas of Sales.
- Advanced degree (e.g. MBA) is an added advantage.
- Candidate must have strong numeric skills with proven analytic skills, be decisive, quick thinking, and have a high energy level and drive
- Strong organizational skills and must be able to multi-task
- Must be highly motivated and have a very competitive nature.
- Strong communication skills (written & verbal)
- Strong knowledge of markets, local regulations, and the pharma industry
Remuneration
- Gross Salary: N1,000,000.00 – N1,500,000.00
- Official Vehicle
Mode of Application
Qualified candidates should send their applications with their current resume/CV to howes.hts@gmail.com with the job advert as the subject of the email or 0703 009 5634 (WhatsApp) only
