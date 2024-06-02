The Sports Facility and Lounge Area Manager is responsible for overseeing the day-to- day operations of the sports facility, including the lounge area. This role ensures the facility provides a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment for all users. The manager will coordinate events, manage staff, maintain the facility, and deliver exceptional customer service.
Key Responsibilities
1. Facility Management
- Ensure the sports facility and lounge area are maintained to the highest standards of cleanliness, safety, and functionality.
- Oversee regular maintenance and repair of sports equipment, surfaces, and lounge amenities.
- Monitor the facility’s condition and coordinate with vendors and contractors for repairs and improvements.
2. Staff Management
- Recruit, train, supervise, and evaluate staff including coaches, trainers, custodians, and lounge personnel.
- Create staff schedules, ensuring adequate coverage for all areas and shifts.
- Foster a positive work environment and encourage professional development.
3. Customer Service
- Provide excellent customer service to all facility users, addressing concerns and resolving issues promptly.
- Develop and implement customer service policies and procedures.
- Engage with members and guests to gather feedback and improve service offerings.
4. Event Coordination
- Plan, organize, and oversee sports events, leagues, tournaments, and special events.
- Coordinate lounge activities and events to enhance the member experience.
- Promote events and drive participation.
5. Financial Management
- Develop and manage the facility’s budget, including forecasting revenue and expenses.
- Monitor financial performance, implement cost–control measures, and ensure control measures, and ensure financial targets are met.
- Oversee billing, membership dues, and other financial transactions.
6. Health and Safety
- Ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations.
- Develop and implement safety policies and procedures.
- Conduct regular safety inspections and training sessions for staff.
- 7. Marketing and Community Engagement:
Develop and execute marketing strategies to attract new members and retain existing ones.
- Build relationships with local organizations, schools, and businesses to promote the facility and its programs.
- Represent the facility at community events and meetings.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management, Business Administration, Hospitality, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 3–5 years of management experience in a sports facility, 5 years of management experience in a sports facility, fitness center, or hospitality environment.
Skills
- Strong leadership and team management skills.
- Excellent customer service and communication skills.
- Proficient in budgeting and financial management.
- Ability to plan and organize events.
- Knowledge of health and safety regulations.
- Proficient with MS Office and facility management software.
Personal Attributes
- Passion for sports and fitness.
- High level of professionalism and integrity.
- Problem-solving and decision-making skills.
- Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.
Working Conditions
- This role requires physical activity, including walking, standing, and occasional lifting.
- The manager must be available to work during peak facility hours, which may include evenings and weekends.
Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience to sportstechinnovationslimited@gmail.com.
This job description is intended to provide an overview of the responsibilities and qualifications required for the position. It is not exhaustive and may be subject to change based on the needs of the facility.
