Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. is a Holding Company (HoldCo) that sits at the apex of several organisations, including NGX Regulation Ltd, NGX Real Estate Ltd and Nigerian Exchange Ltd.

Job Summary – Information Security Manager

NGX Group is seeking a talented Information Security Manager with expertise in effective system security solutions to join our team immediately.

In this role, you will be responsible for leading planning and design activities for the enterprise security architecture. You will design, implement and maintain effective systems security solutions as well as investigate, and resolve identified systems security breaches, timely and proactive detection. The successful candidate will report to the Chief Information Technology Officer.

Responsibilities

Monitor and advise on information security issues related to systems and workflow to ensure information security controls are appropriate and operating as intended;

Installing firewalls, data encryption and other security measures;

Current on the latest intelligence, including hackers’ methodologies, in order to anticipate security breaches;

Responsible for preventing data loss and service interruptions by researching new technologies that will effectively protect a network;

Conduct data classification assessment and security audits and manage remediation plans;

Evaluate potential risks to the Nigerian Exchange’s applications, network and operating systems and introduce counter measures to address these risks;

Identify vulnerabilities and monitor remediation;

Maintain up-to date detailed knowledge of the IT security industry including awareness of new or revised security solutions, improved security processes and the development of new attacks and threat vectors;

Identify potential threats to confidentiality, integrity & availability of systems and networks;

Identify and architect appropriate security technologies based on risks, policies, and architecture.

Support IT Architecture review process and evaluate associated security of the proposed architectures.

Person Specification & Required Qualification (s)

HND/ bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or any related discipline;

Professional certification(s) such as Certified Ethical Hacker, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, CompTIA Security+, Information Technology Infrastructure Library is an added advantage;

Minimum of 5 years’ cognate experience managing Information Security, Desktop, Server and/or Network administration;

Excellent knowledge and experience with security requirements for CISCO technologies, e.g. ASR, NEXUS, WAN and Access routers, Checkpoint, Linux e.g. Suse and Ubuntu, Windows Server Security and Desktop environments;

Experience with IP networking protocols, IPSec, VPNs, Firewalls, proxy services, DNDs, email, access lists.

Please apply directly or send an updated resume to talentmanagement@ngxgroup.com with the subject title “NGX Recruitment- Information Security Manager”. Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

