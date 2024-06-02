Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. is a Holding Company (HoldCo) that sits at the apex of several organisations including; NGX Regulation Ltd, NGX Real Estate Ltd and Nigerian Exchange Ltd

Job Summary

We are seeking an exceptional and highly motivated individual to work collaboratively in the development and implementation of Market Surveillance plans and strategies for the Market Surveillance Unit. He/She will support the team with objectives of providing assurance on integrity of Market Surveillance processes.

The successful candidate will report to Team Lead, Market Surveillance.

Responsibilities

Actively participate in monitoring the markets to detect anomalies, review market alerts, as well as address market participant inquiries;

Carry out regular surveillance reviews to ensure that NGX Group’s trading systems are operating optimally to achieve market efficiency consistent with applicable regulations;

Carry out first level investigations of identified surveillance alerts signifying potential violations of market rules recommend for further actions;

Assist in development and implementation of Market Surveillance plans and strategies;

Review results of post trade analysis for unusual market events and trading behaviour, escalating outcomes; including issues that require physical inspections;

Support investigation efforts of tips, referrals, as well as complaints from Market participants;

Ensure updates to Market rules are implemented.

Gather and generate Market intelligence to support recommendations for management decisions.

Person Specification & Required Qualification (s)

HND/Bachelor’s degree in in Finance, Economics, Statistics, Computer Science or any related field;

Professional certification(s) such as ACCA, ACA, CPA, CFA, CIS is an added advantage;

Minimum of 4 years’ cognate experience in Market Surveillance, Compliance, or a related field within the financial industry;

Significant knowledge of Capital Market operations, with familiarity on the trading rules of NGX Regulation;

In-depth understanding and practical knowledge of NGX and SEC rules and regulations, Market Structure, Trading Platforms, Surveillance Systems and Financial Instruments;

Experience as a “Securities Trader” is desired.

Please apply directly or send an updated resume to talentmanagement@ngxgroup.com with the subject title “NGX REGCO Recruitment – Market Surveillance Officer” Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

