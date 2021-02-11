ADVERTISEMENT

A nonprofit international development organization founded in 1971, Pact works on the ground in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization.

Department

Programs – Pact strives for a world where all people are heard, capable, and vibrant. The Programs Team helps realize this objective by bridging program management, technical support, and business development, enabling Pact to achieve its global strategy. We ensure program excellence through continuous learning, monitoring and evaluation and provide organizational and industry-wide thought leadership by leveraging a complementary set of cross-functional, multi-disciplinary skills, expertise, and experiences. The Programs team: influences progressive change through the development and implementation of global and regional strategies and business plans; supports advancement of innovative solutions; pursues new business opportunities; and drives effective internal and external engagement to maximize Pact’s impact across the globe. Across all aspects of its role, the Programs Department adheres to and promotes a culture of inclusion, accountability, and respect.

Position Overview

Pact is part of the consortium implementing the MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership (MCGL) project, a five-year global funded USAID project to provide targeted Maternal Newborn Child Health, Family Planning and Reproductive Health (MNCH/FP/RH) and Technical and Capacity Development Assistance to countries to facilitate countries’ journeys to self-reliance. MCGL aims to contribute to global technical leadership and learning, and USAID’s policy dialogue for achievement of global MNCH/FP/RH goals through support to globally endorsed MNCH/FP/RH initiatives, strategies, frameworks, guidelines, and action plans. Pact contributes to the MCGL consortium through its approaches in Capacity Development and Governance.

Pact seeks a Senior Specialist to support Pact’s capacity development and governance work for MCGL in Nigeria. This position will be Pact’s focal point in Nigeria, responsible for quality design and delivery of all MCGL activities. Successful applicants will work closely with Pact and other consortium partners, ensuring that activities are implemented in compliance with all donor, consortium, Pact, and project-specific policies.

This includes support to local partners through Pact’s approaches such as the Integrated Technical and Organizational Capacity Assessments (ITOCA), Organizational Performance Index (OPI), Organisational Network Analysis (ONA) and others, as well as application of the Behaviorally Focused Applied Political Economy Analysis (BF-APEA), a methodology aimed at analyzing the drivers of stakeholder behavior and mapping the behaviors required to achieve sustainable development outcomes.

Key Responsibilities

Technical support

Develop and implement Pact’s strategy for capacity development and governance for MCGL Nigeria

Provide technical and management leadership for the delivery of high-quality activities in the work plan

Design or adapt capacity development methods and tools for implementation under MCGL Nigeria

Facilitate ITOCA, OPI and ONA with local partners

Develop materials and processes for topics identified for capacity development of partners, including training, mentoring, coaching, peer learning and other methods

Provide comprehensive, customized, and documented mentoring and technical assistance to local partners in the identified areas of the program

Consolidate assessment results across the cohort of partners to identify and analyze organizational capacity patterns and identify new strategic directions for support

Conduct periodic review/mapping of the organizational strengths/assets that exist among the partners so that best practices and expertise can be exchanged locally

Manage Pact’s Capacity Solutions Platform for partner organizations

Work with Pact, partners and local researchers to design, conduct, and apply results of the BF-APEA

Contribute to analyses, development of recommendations, and workshops/presentations to relevant stakeholders as necessary and appropriate

Contribute to the collaborating, learning, and adapting processes of the program

Remain up to date with latest methodologies, best practices and donor requirements and ensure that the project results are consistent with the best practices of the sector

Perform other duties as needed, as the workplan evolves during this period

Management and coordination support

Lead all aspects of activities planning, monitoring and implementation in collaboration with relevant stakeholder

Supervise at least one staff member in Pact’s MCGL Nigeria team

Provide regular updates on project progress and participate in relevant working groups, meetings, and workshops

Document effective capacity development approaches, methodologies and activities for sharing as best practices with Pact, including active participation in Pact’s Community of Practice for capacity development and governance

Basic Requirements

BA with 8+ years or MA with 6+ years of experience in international development, public health, organizational development, or related fields

Demonstrated strong research, analytic and presentation skills to a diverse range of stakeholders

Demonstrated leadership in implementing technical and organizational capacity building programs with grassroots organizations, civil society organizations, governments, private sector

Excellent facilitation skills and knowledge of approaches and methods relevant to capacity development

Demonstrated flexibility, adaptability, and the ability to perform and collaborate in a fast-paced environment

Ability to steer collaboration with a consortium of partners to produce timely and high-quality results

Must be local to Nigeria

Preferred Qualifications

Preference for candidates with experience implementing and/or overseeing complex qualitative research

Preference for candidates who have demonstrated understanding of the complex governance issues affecting health sector performance

Experience managing a small team with direct reports

Prior experience managing USG projects is a plus

Pact is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, citizenship status, genetic information, matriculation, family responsibilities, personal appearance, credit information, tobacco use (except in the workplace), membership in an employee organization, or other protected classifications or non-merit factors.